(WPEC) — BOCA RATON, Fla. — A local pastor is calling on other clergy members to band together to stop nudists from making one of our beaches clothing optional.

“We don’t want to be known as a hangout for nudists,” said Pastor Mark D. Boykin, Church of All Nations Boca Raton senior pastor.

Pastor Boykin says there’s no way Palm Beach County should have a nude beach.