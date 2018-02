(Fox News) Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson suffered from a stroke but is “expected to make a full recovery,” according to a release from the network on Saturday.

The televangelist was reportedly brought to the closest medical facility for strokes around noon on Friday after a member of the family noticed he had symptoms of an embolic stroke.

Minutes after receiving tPA, a clot-busting drug, Robertson, 87, was cognizant and had mobility in his limbs, a recovery which the neurologist referred to as a “tPA miracle,” the CBN release said.

robertson