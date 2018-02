(USA Today) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s all-day speech broke a record for longest-continuous speech in House history.

The California Democrat spoke for more than 8 hours before yielding the floor. It was the longest continuous speech since at least 1909.

And she did it all while wearing 4-inch high-heels.

Pelosi got the news of her new record while continuing to tell stories of DREAMers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States when they children. Her all-day remarks are aimed at protesting a budget deal that doesn’t include protections for the group.