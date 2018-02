(KANSAS CITY STAR) — Social media had a field day on Monday eating up the “news” that the folks at Doritos planned to introduce a low-crunch, purse-friendly version of the snacks for women.

People scornfully nicknamed them “lady Doritos.”

Well, it’s not happening.

“The reporting on a specific Doritos product for female consumers is inaccurate,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to Ad Age on Monday night.