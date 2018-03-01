'Pig supporters not welcome'

(St. Louis Post-Dispatch) The owner of a store on Cherokee Street says someone broke her window and left a threatening note, all over a flag hanging outside.

Cherri Elder, the owner of Elder’s Antiques at 2124 Cherokee Street, said an American flag with a blue stripe on it supporting police officers has caused her, her employees and her neighbors anguish for a while now.

Elder said someone broke one of her business’ windows, leaving a message inside that read, “you’ve been warned.” It also had communist symbols on it.

The incident happened late Monday or early Tuesday, less than two weeks after someone posted a sign on her business saying “pig supporters not welcomed,” apparently referencing police.