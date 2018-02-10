Poll: 2 of 3 say Congress should enforce immigration laws

Democrats in Washington has been demanding that nearly 800,000 illegal aliens brought to the United States as children by their parents be given amnesty from the nation’s immigration laws, which would produce new Democrat voters.

Under President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, a portion of the estimated 3.6 million “DREAMers” were given temporary protection from deportation through an executive order.

President Trump canceled Obama’s order, but even he and other Republican leaders favor legislation that would allow the illegal aliens to remain in the country.

But likely Republican voters disagree.

Emphatically.

In fact, a new poll found two out of three say “Congress should focus on enforcing the laws we already have on the books.”

Similarly, 65 percent said Trump should “focus the resources of the federal government to uphold national immigration laws already in place.”

The polling of likely GOP voters was done at the request of Americans for Legal Immigration PAC.

When asked if Congress should “focus on enforcing our existing immigration laws or change laws to provide illegal immigrants with DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] amnesty, 67 percent said they “want Congress to simply enforce the laws they’ve already passed, including 72.6 percent of men and 60.2 percent of women.”

“Furthermore, a majority responded in the affirmative in their preference to ‘enforce existing laws’ in every single subset category of respondents,” the report said.

“In addition to the majority of men and women included in the survey, likely Republican primary voters in all four census regions of the country also indicated their preference to enforce existing law, ranging from 61.8 percent in the Midwest to 76.8 percent in the South.”

Republicans, especially, should pay attention, the numbers suggested.

“When looking at respondents in districts represented by a GOP member in Congress across all states (red, purple, and blue), 68.5 percent want their Republican representative and/or senator to enforce the laws already on the books, which includes 73.6 percent of men, 80.5 percent of those below the Mason-Dixon Line, and 76.9 percent in the Midwest,” the survey results revealed.

Explained ALIPAC: “These results should be pretty sobering statistics for Republican members of the House and Senate. Across the board, the voters they must rely upon to get re-elected are dead set in their opposition to amnesty. In a year that many of the experts are already predicting a drop-off in Republican base enthusiasm, any efforts by the Republican-controlled Congress to pass legislative amnesty would further dampen and depress the party faithful’s motivation to turn out in November.”

The survey polled a sample of 540 nationwide Republicans most likely to vote, not only in the upcoming general election, but also in their state’s primary election.

ALIPAC said activists have been visiting Republican lawmakers in Washington to relay the results of the poll.

Some of the individual state results deserve attention, ALIPAC said.

North Carolina likely voters rejected DACA amnesty by 78.6 percent among GOP primary voters in GOP house districts and 66.5 percent in statewide general elections.

In Texas, likely Republican voter in Republican-held house districts chose to prioritize existing laws by 80.6 percent.

It Tennessee, 83.3 percent of likely GOP primary voters rejected DACA amnesty in favor of existing immigration laws.

The results all were close to those also reported in South Carolina, Mississippi, Kansas, Florida and other states.

ALIPAC President William Gheen said the poll results “show us that the majority of Republicans in Washington, D.C., are committing political suicide if they push a button to vote for any compromise or deal on DACA and Dreamer Amnesty for illegal immigrants.”

“We are doing our best to warn Republican lawmakers that if they vote for the Trump immigration framework plan, the Senate Amnesty plans, or even the Goodlatte SAF bill, they will be out of alignment with approximately 4 out of 5 of their core constituencies.

“Unfortunately, our poll and activists are competing with the inaccurate and misleading CBS and Harvard University pro-Amnesty propaganda push polls claiming most Americans want a DACA deal! Our national poll shows the opposite is true so our mission is to get our accurate information to the GOP lawmakers before they make a terrible mistake voting for DACA Amnesty.”

The Democrats’ DACA demands, however, took a hit this week with the approval of a spending plan for the government for two years. They have threatened government shutdowns if the illegals are not allowed to stay.

Republican leaders in Congress and the president are seeking a legislative solution, since the Obama-era protections were intended as a temporary fix while Congress handled the matter, which never happened.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who frequently has called Trump “President Bush,” held the floor for eight-hours Wednesday in support of the “DREAMers.”

Trump has said he’s willing to sign a law resolving the DACA issue, but only if it includes resources, including $25 billion for a border wall, to prevent more people from entering the country illegally.

His ideas have included ending chain migration, restricting the visa lottery that allows tens of thousands into the U.S., and improves in border enforcement.