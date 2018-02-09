Radical Muslim allowed in U.S. by Hillary now accused of rape

A prominent Muslim leader who for years had been denied entry to the United States because of possible terror ties until Hillary Clinton granted him special permission as an outreach to Muslims, now has been accused of rape.

Tariq Ramadan, the grandson of Muslim Brotherhood founder and Hamas founder Hassan al Banna, this week was denied bail by a judge in France.

Ramadan, a professor at Oxford University, was arrested in Paris last week and charged with raping two Muslim women. The first, a 40-year-old disabled Muslim convert, claims Ramadan raped and beat her in the southeastern city of Lyon in 2009. The other, a 41-year-old feminist activist, says Ramadan raped her in Paris in 2012.

Ramadan had been barred from entry to the U.S. along with sociologist Adam Habib.

The State Department explained at the time that both men presented a potential national security threat.

However, Hillary Clinton “went to bat for Ramadan,” noted the Washington watchdog Judicial Watch noted.

“Clinton signed special orders to allow the reentry of two radical Islamic academics whose terrorist ties for years banned them from the United States,” the report said.

“As the nation’s chief foreign affairs adviser, Clinton exercised her exemption authority to allow Ramadan and South African sociologist Adam Habib, a critic of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, back into the country,” Judicial Watch said.

Ramadan openly supports the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, has worked for Iran and donates money to terrorist causes.

“His grandfather founded the Muslim Brotherhood, an influential Islamist group that advocates terrorism against Israel and the West and is known as the parent organization of Hamas and al-Qaida,” Judicial Watch pointed out.

Previously, Judicial Watch said, a Dutch university fired Ramadan over his extremism and his work for the Islamic Republic of Iran. That came after Ramadan said the London subway bombers were justified because the “British government is helping Iraqi people to be killed.”

Clinton’s special waiver allowed Ramadan to visit four American cities, New York, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, after being banned from the U.S. for six years.

The report said Clinton’s move was part of “an Obama administration effort to pursue a better relationship with Muslim communities.”

Judicial Watch also cited a report from the Swiss Tribune de Geneve that claimed Ramadan also seduced and had sex with teenage girls at a Geneva school where he taught at the time.