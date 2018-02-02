Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A college student in Georgia was worried that his parents would be mad at him for flunking English.

So he tried to fake his own kidnapping.

The parents figured it out when the ransom note said, “We has your son.”

