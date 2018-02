(BBC News) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says 21 members of staff have left their jobs for sexual misconduct in the last three years.

The ICRC’s director-general, Yves Daccord, said the individuals had paid for “sexual services” and had resigned or were dismissed from the aid agency.

Mr Daccord said on Friday that it was “a difficult but important day”.

The revelations come as the aid sector has been hit by numerous allegations of sex abuse and exploitation by workers.