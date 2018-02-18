Ros-Lehtinen: GOP 'heading into trouble' this year

(THE HILL) — Outgoing Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Fla.) said in an interview broadcast Sunday that it would be “foolish” for the GOP not to realize that it’s “heading into trouble” in the next election.

“When you look at the future of the Republican Party, I think that we would be foolish to not see that we’re heading into trouble,” Ros-Lehtinen told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Speaking on a panel of other GOP lawmakers leaving Congress, Ros-Lehtinen noted that “few women” are running for office as Republicans. “Far greater numbers of women are identifying themselves as being in the Democratic party,” she said.