Rush: Mueller investigating wrong people 'on purpose'

The Nunes memo was released by Congress Friday, revealing the sand foundations of the Mueller Russia probe, and Rush Limbaugh, the talk radio industry leader, pointed out that besides its other revelations, it’s shown that special counsel is investigating the wrong people.

“On purpose.”

The declassified report on what the House Intel Committee has heard in testimony about the beginnings of the investigation was assembled because majority members thought the public should know what’s gone on.

In brief, testimony has shown that the Democrats paid for a British spy to assemble a report of dirt uncovered or created about then-candidate Donald Trump. Top officials in the FBI and DOJ then took that opposition research folder and submitted it to the FISA court as evidence, which then authorized spying on Trump campaign individuals.

The claims about Russia were included in the original dirt report, and investigators to date have not released any evidence of it.

“I was really worried that expectations for this memo had been raised so high that no matter what the contents people would react, ‘Is that it? Is that all?’ Folks, if anything, this memo was undersold. The revelations in this memo, even though the foundation of it we suspected and were very certain were true, the add-on items, the confirmation of the political corruption of the FBI at the upper levels and the DOJ, ditto, is inescapable.”

He continued, “And we now find out that the special counsel is investigating the wrong people! And that’s on purpose! The special counsel needs to be investigating the Clinton campaign and its conspiring with Russia to influence the outcome of a presidential election and then question the legitimacy of that election after it had happened. The collusion, the conspiring, all of that happened with the Democrat Party, with Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion GPS, and the wife of Bruce Ohr, a DOJ official whose wife worked at Fusion GPS.”

He said, “This is entirely a Democrat-run operation! Trump was nowhere near it. The special counsel is now looking for evidence of Trump conspiring with Russia, so there’s none. Nobody found any. Now they’re looking at Trump obstructing justice. This is a major, major expose. The swamp, the establishment has had the lid blown off of it today.”

The release of the information from testimony to Congress drew the expected reaction, with Democrats saying it as incomplete, or misleading.

Republicans suggested it was a good start to transparency regarding the campaign of the deep state, those entrenched bureaucrats in the federal government, to undermine and defeat President Trump.

It was those bureaucrats, the memo revealed, who “knew that Christopher Steele wrote the dossier with the assistance of Russian agents. They knew that Christopher Steele passionately opposed Donald Trump and did not want him to become president. They knew all of this. They knew it was made up, and they wanted all of us to read that – and, as such, for over a year we have all been able to read about the golden showers. We’ve been able to read about all the so-called Trump people that met clandestinely with Russian agents.

“It never happened.

“Neither did the golden showers happen.”

He pointed fingers, too.

“People at the Department of Justice and the FBI – and this means Loretta Lynch. This means James Comey. This means up to Obama. This means people knew that the Steele dossier was an opposition research document from the Clinton campaign. It was not intelligence. They knew that but did not inform that FISA court of that.”