'S---hole countries' and preserving American culture

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

– Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”

This remains one of the most famous opening lines in English literature. Writing his 1859 novel focusing on the late 18th-century French Revolution, Dickens made clear it was a time of contradictions.

Almost 160 years after Dickens wrote this, with our political parties in disarray, our media making news rather than reporting it and political correctness triggering snowflake meltdowns, his introductory lines appropriately describe a post-2016 presidential election-era America. The most recent manifestation to capture all these nuances is President Donald Trump’s alleged comment made during a private discussion on immigration.

During negotiations with lawmakers in his Oval Office, Trump purportedly said in reference to immigrants from some Central American and African countries, “Why are we having all these people from s—hole countries come here?” While Trump and others present at the meeting deny those words, Sen. David Durbin, D-Ill., went public claiming they were used.

Ironically, Durbin criticizes Trump for a derogatory comment when Durbin has made some of his own in the past. In 2009, he slandered our military, outrageously comparing guards’ treatment of terrorist prisoners at Guantanamo to the Gestapo.

Trump’s “s—hole” critics have been most tolerant of other out-of-the-ordinary word selections.

When last year’s Women’s March gave birth to the “pussyhat,” liberals courageously did not curl up into a ball on the floor. Nor did they suffer a meltdown with the Off-Broadway production entitled “The Vagina Monologues.” But, with Trump as their favorite target, they – along with their media collusionists – express outrage over his allegedly inappropriate reference to certain countries.

While other politicians have escaped criticism for labeling Third World countries as “hellholes,” Trump’s critics are in meltdown overdrive. “Hellhole” and “s—hole” are fairly synonymous. Liberal snowflakes should be capable of dealing interchangeably with both.

Liberals demonstrated a past willingness to accept interchangeable verbiage. Remember former FBI Director James Comey’s word game concerning Hillary Clinton’s culpability in violating federal law during an investigation into her email scandal? The statutory standard of guilt for mishandling classified information is “grossly negligent.” Comey apparently used these exact two words in his draft report. However, only after fellow FBI agent and Hillary supporter Peter Strzok pointed out this established Hillary’s guilt did Comey look for a more palatable synonym – one lacking an indisputable guilt descriptor. Thus, his final report determined Hillary’s conduct was “extremely careless.”

But returning to Trump’s alleged word usage and keeping liberal sensitivities in mind concerning developmentally challenged nations, would an acceptable alternative to “s—hole countries” have been “fecalized countries”? This is the term proffered by Karin McQuillan, a former Peace Corps worker, who actually spent time in Africa and agrees wholeheartedly with Trump’s description.

McQuillan explains how one country in which she served, Senegal, was described to her in advance as a “fecalized environment” by a Peace Corps doctor. He did so intentionally, not to denigrate the country, but to forewarn her about serious health issues. Upon her arrival, she quickly discovered why:

“S— is everywhere. People defecate on the open ground, and the feces is blown with the dust – onto you, your clothes, your food, the water. He warned us the first day of training: Do not even touch water. Human feces carries parasites that bore through your skin and cause organ failure.”

McQuillan points out, even in Western nations, she has observed immigrants raised in such fecalized environments choosing to relieve themselves in similar fashion, unaffected by their presence in a more sanitation-oriented surrounding.

Her observations make clear she loves Senegal and its people but also knows from firsthand experience liberals seek to push “the lie that Western civilization is no better than a Third-World country.” She laments “two generations of our kids (have been taught) that loving your own culture and wanting to preserve it are racism. … Very poor people can lead happy, meaningful lives in their own cultures’ terms. But they are not our terms. The excrement is the least of it. Our basic ideas of human relations, right and wrong, are incompatible. … Their reality is totally different. You can’t understand anything in Senegal using American terms.”

McQuillan lists several conditions plaguing Senegal, thus making it a much less desirable place to live including: corruption from the bottom up, unfair treatment of women doing the bulk of the hard work to feed and care for family, a value system contrary to the Ten Commandments, lack of work ethic, kleptocracy, callousness toward the sick and infirm if not related, etc.

As America’s liberals trip over themselves to demonstrate tolerance for all, McQuillan notes they fail to grasp “non-Westerners do not magically become American by arriving on our shores with a visa.” She warns we simply cannot ignore the fact unpleasant things happen in such countries and we need to be wary about granting access to cultural influences that can taint our own.

McQuillan concludes her Peace Corps experience was the greatest gift of her life for the insights it gave her. It caused her to “treasure America more than ever” and “take seriously my responsibility to defend our culture and our country,” passing on America’s heritage to the next generation.

Wanting to preserve this, contrary to what liberal activists may clamor, is not racist. It is simply a desire to keep a good culture going. If only we could send these holier-than-thou liberal activists, hellbent on trashing America, to such “s—hole countries” to better understand why our culture must be preserved at all costs.

For Dickens’ age of wisdom and light – an age of reason – to truly dawn demands recognizing our need to keep “America first” in all we do.