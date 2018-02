(BBC) News organisations have tried many novel ways to make readers pay – but this idea is possibly the most audacious yet.

If a reader chooses to block its advertising, US publication Salon will use that person’s computer to mine for Monero, a cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoin.

Creating new tokens of a cryptocurrency typically requires complex calculations that use up a lot of computing power.

Salon told readers: “We intend to use a small percentage of your spare processing power to contribute to the advancement of technological discovery, evolution and innovation.”