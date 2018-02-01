San Jose votes to remove 'offensive' Columbus statue

(Daily Wire) San Jose, California City Council voted Tuesday night to rid itself of an “offensive” statue of Christopher Columbus that has stood in its city hall for more than five decades.

City officials had asked citizens for input on where to move the statue, but only a handful of members of San Jose’s Italian-American community, which gifted the statue to the city in the 1950s as a celebration of Italian-American contributions to society, argued to keep the marble likeness.

The town’s mayor, Sam Liccardo, said that the city wasn’t interested in keeping Columbus in its main building because Columbus never landed in California and therefore could not have made any meaningful contribution to San Jose’s unique culture.