Sanhedrin puts Trump image on half shekel coin

When President Trump in December recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, two decades after Congress authorized it, he drew the wrath of Arab nations and their allies.

Now Israel’s recently re-constituted Sanhedrin is honoring Trump for the move by putting his image on a privately minted half-shekel coin.

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz reported at Breaking Israel News the nascent Sanhedrin and the Mikdash (Temple) Educational Center are creating a replica of the silver half-shekel coin that the Bible mandates be donated by every Jewish male in the Temple.

Berkowitz quoted Exodus 30:15, which states, “The rich shall not give more, and the poor shall not give less, than the half shekel, when they give the offering of Hasehm, to make atonement for your souls.”

Rabbi Hillel Weiss described Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as “a great and historical deed.”

According to a proposed image presented on a website dedicated to raising money for the construction of a temple and more, the coin will feature an image of Trump on the front and the Holy Temple in Jerusalem on the back.

Also on the front will be an image of the ancient Persian King Cyrus, who was key to the construction of the Second Temple, BIN reported.

The coin also is to recognize Lord Arthur Balfour, the foreign secretary for Britain behind the “Balfour Declaration,” which one century ago called for a Jewish homeland.

BIN reported Weiss explained how both leaders suffered in their careers for partly backtracking on their objectives.

“President Trump cannot allow the Arabs to believe that half of Jerusalem, let alone the Temple Mount, will fall to them,” Weiss told BIN. “This coin should serve as a sign of our gratitude as well as a reminder of what still needs to be done. Anyone who owns this coin is showing that he agrees with both of these aspects: the gratitude for what Trump has done and the cautionary reminder that Jerusalem is the place of the Jewish Temple.”

BIN reported the coin is to have at least 9.5 grams of silver, as required by Jewish law.

However, the report noted that since the coin itself is not intended to fulfill a biblical commandment, it is not officially designated for use in the Temple.

Weiss said the coin “is intended to help in preparations for the Temple and anyone can take part in that at any time.”

In the United States, the law doesn’t allow any living person to be represented on an official coin, although it would be allowed on private mintings.

