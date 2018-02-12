Savage: Pelosi, Dems say 'whiteness is a Crime'

(BREITBART) — Democrats and the broader left have “targeted the white male … for extinction,” said Michael Savage on Thursday’s edition of his eponymous radio show, pointing to Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) recent use of an anecdote involving her grandson to push racial politics.

On Wednesday, Pelosi described her six-year-old white grandson’s birthday wish to have brown skin as “beautiful” during a speech on the House floor:

I’m reminded of my own grandson. He is Irish, English, whatever, whatever, and Italian-American, he is a mix. But he looks more the other [Italian] side of the family, shall we say.