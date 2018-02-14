Scrambled eggs

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Everything about living in the country delighted my neighbors, who had moved to our small town from the city.

One day they spotted a sign, “Fresh Eggs For Sale” at a roadside stand where payment was on the honor system.

“Why can’t everyone be this trusting?” they said as they put their money into the box and took a carton.

When they got home and opened it, they found 11 eggs.

