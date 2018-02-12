See Sodom and Gomorrah on WND Israel trip this fall

WASHINGTON – Here’s an invitation you don’t get every day.

Sodom and Gomorrah have been found, and some tours of Israel include a trip into Jordan to see the archaeological ruins.

It’s true. Sodom and Gomorrah have been found. The archaeologists have no doubt about the ruins they have discovered and excavated. Yet few tours of Israel include this one-day trip into Jordan to see one of the most spectacular archeological finds of our time.

Israel will be packed with tourists through 2018 – its 70th anniversary in its resurrected form as a nation after nearly 2,000 years.

The WND Israel Tour is unique because of the teachings and the sights.

Joseph Farah has been visiting Israel for 40 years and his unique teachings explore the Jewish state’s role in the “Gospel of the Kingdom,” as Jesus called it. Did you know the gospel is all about this future Kingdom that serves as the center of a world fully restored to perfection – like the Garden of Eden? Find out your true destiny. This is “restitution of all things” that all the prophets from Genesis through Revelation wrote about. Farah’s latest book is called “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age.”

Elizabeth Farah has become an expert on the history of Israel’s political and spiritual resurrection beginning in 1948 and the various efforts to divide God’s land over the last 70 years.

The newly discovered archaeological ruins of Sodom and Gomorrah are located in Jordan.

The sites are where Abraham and Lot walked – the wicked cities upon which God called down fire and brimstone in judgment.

You can read WND’s November 2017 story about the latest discoveries at the Sodom and Gomorrah site.

What does the Bible say about Sodom and Gomorrah? There are references in Genesis and the New Testament as well.

Genesis 19 is a detailed account of two angels who visited the city in an effort to save Lot and his family, and were confronted by a gang threatening to sexually assault them. The angels had been dispatched by God at the urging of Abraham, Lot’s uncle.

The angels gathered Lot’s family and took them out of the city, saying: “For we will destroy this place, because the cry of them is waxen great before the face of the Lord; and the Lord hath sent us to destroy it.”

The angels cautioned Lot’s family not to look back once they had been safely removed from the cities.

“Then the Lord rained upon Sodom and upon Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the Lord out of heaven,” it says in Genesis 19:24-26. “And he overthrew those cities, and all the plain, and all the inhabitants of the cities, and that which grew upon the ground. But his wife looked back from behind him, and she became a pillar of salt.”

Genesis 13:13 explains that the people of Sodom “were wicked and sinners before the Lord exceedingly.”

The prophets Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Amos and Zephaniah all refer to the judgment of Sodom and Gomorrah.

Jesus referred to Sodom and Gomorrah in Matthew 10, instructing His disciples that when they visited towns to share the good news and met resistance they should shake the dust off their feet before leaving.

“Verily I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah in the day of judgment, than for that city,” it says in verse 15.

Jesus is also quoted in Matthew 11:23 as pronouncing judgment on the Galilee town of Capernaum with a reference to Sodom. The ruins of Capernaum have since been excavated, and it remains a popular tourist site today. The WND tour will also visit Capernaum.

2 Peter 2:6 quotes the apostle saying the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah into ashes remained as an example to “those that should live ungodly” in his day.

Likewise, Jude 7:7 says: “Even as Sodom and Gomorrah, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.”

But there’s much more than that on this trip:

Take a boat ride on the Sea of Galilee with the only messianic Jewish captain on the lake.

Get baptized or re-baptized where Jesus did – in the Jordan River.

Spend days exploring Jerusalem.

It will be an action-packed experience from morning until evening for nine days. It’s a trip you will never forgot.

