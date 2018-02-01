She used to live in a dirt hole

(Hawaii News Now) One year after becoming the poster child patient for the state’s only psychiatric street medicine team, it’s hard to imagine Donna Abordo ever lived on the streets.

After struggling with mental illness and homelessness for years, the 60-year-old moved into her own place nine months ago and has come to spend much of her time in the kitchen, cooking up sweets.

“Time goes by fast. Very fast,” she said.

Abordo has schizophrenia.

For more than a quarter of her life, she lived in a dirt hole she dug behind a bus stop in McCully.

But that all changed once she agreed to take psychiatric medication.