Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

The professor for the college’s Wills and Trusts course posed this question to the students: “Why do people choose to have their children, rather than their siblings, inherit their estate?”

After students offered various theories, one fellow raised his hand.

“This may be a bit off topic,” he said, “but when I was little, when my brother and sister finished playing with me, they would put me into a drawer.”

