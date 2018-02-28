Son punches dad unconscious when told to stop texting

(CAPE COD TIMES) — YARMOUTH PORT — A juvenile was arrested Saturday after he punched his father in the face during an argument over texting, knocking him unconscious and causing a severe head injury, according to a statement from the Yarmouth Police Department.

The juvenile, whom police did not identify, is being charged with assault and battery on person over 60 with serious injury, according to the statement. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Barnstable Juvenile Court.

The confrontation took place outside Il Montebello Restaurant on Kings Circuit in Yarmouth Port, where the family was having dinner. The father had repeatedly asked the son to stop texting, which led to an argument outside, according to the statement.