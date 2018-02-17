Stick in the mud

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

During an Army war game, a commanding officer’s jeep got stuck in the mud.

The C.O. saw some men lounging around nearby and asked them to help him get it unstuck.

“Sorry sir,” said one of the loafers, “but we’ve been classified dead, and theumpire said we couldn’t contribute in any way.”

The C.O. turned to his driver and said, “Go drag a couple of those dead bodies over here, and throw them under the wheels to give us some traction.”

