(AFP) — Hungary’s ruling party suffered a shock defeat in a local by-election on Sunday, spelling potential challenges ahead for Prime Minister Viktor Orban with only weeks to go before a general election.

Orban, known for his fierce anti-migrant, populist rhetoric, will seek a third consecutive term in an election on April 8.

Earlier this month, he branded the opposition as out of touch and “hopeless”, but Sunday’s triumph for Peter Marki-Zay in key constituency Hodmezovasarhely may yet prove him wrong.