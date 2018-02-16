Stocks close higher

(CNBC) Stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, extending their winning streak to six days in a row, and posted strong weekly gains.

But the major averages ended off their session highs after news broke that special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly interfering with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The market soon stabilized after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein emphasized in a press conference that these indictments had no allegations of willing support to the Russians by Americans. “The nature of the scheme was that the defendants took extraordinary steps to make it appear that they were ordinary American political activists,” he said.