Stocks post 3-day winning streak

(CNBC) — Stocks completed a three-day winning streak on Tuesday as the major averages continued to recover from the correction levels reached last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 39.25 points higher at 24,640.45 after falling as much as 180.24 points. Goldman Sachs and 3M were the biggest contributor of gains to the 30-stock index, both rising 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to 2,662.94, with financials among the best-performing sectors. Wells Fargo was the best-performing stock in the financials sector, rising 2.6 percent. Tech, meanwhile, rose 0.3 percent after trading lower earlier in the session.