(CNBC) U.S. equities pulled back on Thursday as investors worried about rising interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 38 points. It rose as much as 157.31 points and traded as much as 134.95 points lower.

The S&P 500 declined 0.3 percent after rising as much as 0.4 percent. The Nasdaq composite declined 0.5 percent. Earlier, the tech heavy index traded 0.4 percent higher as Facebook shares hit an all-time high. Facebook reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue on Wednesday.