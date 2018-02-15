Study: Brain injuries found in American staff in Cuba

(Miami Herald) Two University of Pennsylvania researchers who examined diplomatic personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Havana confirm they suffered brain injuries, but said the cases weren’t accompanied by head trauma as would have been expected.

There are still no indications of what may have caused the diplomats’ mysterious symptoms. The report, published Wednesday in The Journal of American Medical Association, said the unique circumstances of the patients “raise concern about a new mechanism for possible acquired brain injury from an exposure of unknown origin.”

In an editorial, JAMA said an explanation “remains elusive” and “many potential causes for the symptoms…. remain possibilities. Before reaching any definitive conclusions, additional evidence must be obtained and rigorously and objectively evaluated.”