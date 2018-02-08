Study: Parkinson's disease symptoms improve with singing

(ABC News, Australia) They say laughter is the best medicine, but singing is just as good, according to a group of people with Parkinson’s disease who took part in an Australian first trial.

More than 70 patients from Queensland participated in the ground-breaking Griffith University study that looked at how song could help battle the disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that affects speech and movement, and there is no cure.

Queensland Conservatorium Research Centre’s Professor Don Stewart said it did not matter if they could hold a note or not, they just had to commit to “trying” to sing for an hour once a week for six months.