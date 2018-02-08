Study: Parkinson's disease symptoms improve with singing

'They felt less worried about people's reaction to them. Felt less embarrassed'

(ABC News, Australia) They say laughter is the best medicine, but singing is just as good, according to a group of people with Parkinson’s disease who took part in an Australian first trial.

More than 70 patients from Queensland participated in the ground-breaking Griffith University study that looked at how song could help battle the disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurological condition that affects speech and movement, and there is no cure.

Queensland Conservatorium Research Centre’s Professor Don Stewart said it did not matter if they could hold a note or not, they just had to commit to “trying” to sing for an hour once a week for six months.

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.