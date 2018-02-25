Surging bread prices feed civil unrest

Civil unrest, including demonstrations and “reactions on social media” have surfaced in the wake of a massive increase in the price of bread in Jordan, says a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

But the food-cost problems the Middle East kingdom faces are not the result of famine, weather, crop disasters or shortages.

It’s because officials decided to no longer subsidize the product, leaving the market to decide the proper price.

The report comes from the Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors media in the region.

MEMRI said that for years Jordan has been in economic crisis, “with a budget deficit and a large public debt.”

“Most of the revenue for the budget comes from aid in the form of grants from its allies, primarily the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, but these have been reduced in recent years.”

So it has been under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to reform its practices and chose to impose austerity measures, including cuts in state spending. One of the line items cut was the subsidy for flour, which caused the price of bread to rise sharply by 65 percent to 100 percent.

Also, sales taxes were raised, and additional items were brought under the umbrella of the sales tax.

“It should be noted that prices also rose in the country in early 2017, so that in less than a year the cost of living has increased by 18 percent,” the report said. “Likewise, in recent days there is discussion of amending the income tax law to include more people as taxpayers, also in accordance with IMF demands.”

The government had worked to prepare consumers for the change, framing the loss of the subsidy for flour as a “transfer” of liability. Officials explained “compensation” will be paid to citizens instead.

It’s a signal to the international community that Jordan wants help with the hundreds of thousands of refugees who are within its borders, because only Jordanians will receive the “compensation.”

