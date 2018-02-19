Taxing America out of its liberties

(Washington Times) — It’s tax season again.

As you struggle to submit something to Uncle Sam that won’t send federal agents to your door, guns blazing, it’s worth pondering how immoral and unconstitutional the whole thing is.

It’s immoral because the government is spending far more than it takes in and keeps adding to the stupendous national debt, now $20.6 trillion and growing fast.

It’s unconstitutional because America’s Founders never envisioned the federal government having this much power to extract so much of our earnings and to spend it on social engineers who pry into every nook and cranny of our lives that they can. As the late Joseph Sobran observed, “Anything called a ‘program’ is unconstitutional.”