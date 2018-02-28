Terror survivors sue for 'salaries of child killers'

An Israeli family is going after the money the Palestinian Authority uses for paying convicted terrorists and their families in a $100 million lawsuit over an attack that killed many of its members.

Breaking Israel News reported the surviving family members of a terror attack on the Fogel family in 2011 have filed a lawsuit seeking some $100 million from the defendants.

Those include the individual attackers as well as the Palestine Liberation Organization, the Palestinian Authority and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

“Even if seven years have passed since the horrible massacre … we won’t forgive and won’t forget,” warned Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, chief of the Israel Law Center, which is pursuing the legal case on behalf of the remaining family members.

The case stems from the March 11, 2011, attack carried out by terrorists Amjad and Hakim Awad.

They broke into the home in Itamar, near Shechem, belonging to Udi and Ruth Fogel.

BIN reported the terrorists stabbed and shot to death the parents, Udi and Ruth Fogel, and three of their six children, Yoav (11), Elad (4) and the 3-month old baby, Hadas, who was decapitated by the terrorists. The victims were sleeping in their beds during the attack.

Now the surviving children, Tamar Fogel and her brothers, Roi and Yishai, have been joined by more than a dozen other relatives in the lawsuit that seeks to penalize the PA practice of financially rewarding terrorists and their family members.

“The PLO and the PA knew, or at least should have known, as they have been paying a monthly salary to every terrorist who murdered Jews, who assisted in the murder of Jews, who transported murderers of Jews, who attempted to murder Jews, and sat in Israeli prisons,” the case explains. “This policy has undoubtedly lead to attacks and murder of people such as the deceased.”

The PA cannot continue to “pay salaries to child killers and get away with it,” Darshan-Leitner insisted.

“To this day, the terrorists receive handsome salaries from the PA, a fact that entirely defies logic and is contrary to justice,” the family said in a statement. “In the filing of this claim we seek to send a message in the name of every person who has a heart.”

Such payments have been in the news in recent months.

Kay Wilson, a British citizen living in Israel, and Kristine Luken, an American, were hiking west of Jerusalem shortly before the attack on the Fogel family when they were attacked by two members of a Palestinian Authority-based terror cell.

Luken was murdered in the Dec. 18, 2010, attack, and Wilson suffered severe wounds, having been stabbed 13 times, but survived.

Wilson later asked the British Parliament to investigate whether funds the U.K. has provided to the Palestinian Authority are being used to promote terrorism and support jailed terrorists, reported Israel’s Arutz Sheva.

The answer appears to be yes, as Arutz Sheva notes the Palestinian Authority spends hundreds of millions of dollars each year in stipends and other benefits to jailed terrorists and their families.

Israel’s Defense Ministry found that the PA spent a total of $358 million, or about 7 percent of the PA’s total annual budget, on terrorist stipends last year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. contributes about $600 million annually to the PA, totaling more than $5.2 billion since 1994.

Arutz Sheva noted that PA President Mahmoud Abbas has defended payments to terrorists and their families in the face of increasing condemnation from around the world.

“Even if I will have to leave my position, I will not compromise on the salary of a martyr or a prisoner, as I am the president of the entire Palestinian people, including the prisoners, the martyrs, the injured, the expelled, and the uprooted,” Abbas said at that time.

On his Jihad Watch site, author and Islam expert Robert Spencer said it’s clear that the British government is giving money to terrorists through the PA.

“If the Palestinian Authority is giving any money at all to jihad terrorists, and the U.K. is giving any money at all to the Palestinian Authority, then yes, the U.K. is funding the jihad terrorists who tried to murder Kay Wilson,” he wrote.

WND reported in April 2016 that an investigation by Palestinian Media Watch found Palestinian Authority Ministry of Finance documents that showed the PA was secretly continuing to pay “salaries” to convicted terrorists, despite promising in 2014 to stop the payments.

The documents show a transfer of money from the PA to the Palestinian National Fund, the body that funds the Palestinian Liberation Organization, in the amount needed to pay the salaries.

It’s also been an issue in the U.S., where legislation has been proposed, the Taylor Force Act, that would halt such funding for Palestinians.

The plan is the Taylor Force Act, which would defund the PA “until they cease and denounce their ‘Pay to Slay’ policy, which rewards terrorists and their families for acts against Israel and the United States,” according to the non-profit legal group Liberty Counsel.

The organization points out that the PA is paying more than $300 million annually to terrorists and their families.

“American taxpayer dollars are providing the funds to reward terrorists who kill American and Israeli citizens,” Liberty Counsel explained. “As soon as attackers are arrested, the PA provides canteen expenses, salary and health benefits. A government job upon release is guaranteed for those sentenced to five or more years. The families of ‘martyrs’ also receive large payments for the loss of their family member.”

The law is named after Taylor Force, a former U.S. Army officer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan before he was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist while a civilian in Israel. It would require the PA to revoke any law or plan “that uses the sentence or period of incarceration to determine the level of compensation paid.”

WND reported in 2016 that members of the Palestinian Authority military wing who are convicted of terrorist acts – but not killed – not only get paid while behind bars, they get regular promotions, a cash bonus and a guaranteed salary.

PMW’s report at the time, by Itamar Marcus and Nan Jacques Zilberdik, focused on Palestinian Authority rewards for those who are convicted and jailed for taking part in the “resistance,” or terror acts.

French and Norwegian officials also have raised concerns about funding terror through aid to Palestinians.