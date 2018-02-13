That dog can't run! (for governor)

(KWCH) — Not so fast. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office says Angus cannot serve as the state’s governor. While there is nothing specifically written that says a dog cannot run to lead the state, the secretary state’s office says man’s best friend is not capable of serving the responsibilities required of the governor.

The Hutchinson dog’s owners had filed the paperwork to make his candidacy official last weekend.

‘Basically, I was reading some stories about the young teenagers that were entering the governor’s race and I thought, ‘I wonder what it takes to be in the race,’ and I thought, ‘I wonder if my dog, Angus could run,'” Angus’ owner Terran Woolley says.