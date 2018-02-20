Here we go again – cries for gun control following an act of evil.

As usual, some poor-thinking supporters of the Second Amendment are falling for the left’s persistent attack on our constitutionally affirmed right to Keep and Bear Arms.

Just this morning I listened to a conservative radio personality promote extending mandatory sentences if a gun is used “in the commission of a crime.” Bear in mind, most liberals and other constitutional assailants believe it should be a crime if a non-anointed subject even thinks about possessing a firearm. The late Antonin Scalia, in his book “A Matter of Interpretation,” cites a good example of how such gun statutes are subject to broad and agenda-based applications of the law, despite the actual intent of the law.

Regarding the recent murders at the Florida school, an act of pure evil was committed. Scores of laws are already on the books to dissuade this type of immoral behavior. One such law, “Thou Shall Not Do Murder,” was even carved into stone thousands of years ago. Still, evil rears its head from time to time in one heinous form or another.

Rahm Emanuel once said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” In other words, exploit a tragic event while emotions run high. That way, leftist agendas can more easily be advanced while the sunlight of logic is temporarily blocked out.

I hope the professional voices of liberty do not fall for disguised and odious calls to “do something” when doing something will play right into the hands of the foes of freedom.

Larry Scerba