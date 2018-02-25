Thousand line highways to honor Billy Graham

(Associated Press) Admirers took photos on their phones, firetrucks parked on freeway overpasses, and police officers saluted as a motorcade carrying the body of the Rev. Billy Graham crossed the evangelist’s beloved home state of North Carolina for four hours Saturday from his mountain chapel to namesake library in the state’s largest city.

Residents in some of Graham’s most cherished places paid tribute to “America’s pastor,” starting at the training center operated by his evangelistic association in Asheville. The motorcade rolled through Black Mountain, where he shopped and caught trains, and Montreat, where he lived.

Well-wishers lined sidewalks and medians as the motorcade reached Charlotte. Pallbearers, followed by family members, carried the coffin into the Billy Graham Library, which will serve as a backdrop for the funeral.