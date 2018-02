(NEW YORK POST) — PORT ST. LUCIE — Tim Tebow is taking it carefully around the turns after a freak mishap last week.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is nursing a sprained left ankle he sustained when his foot got caught on a sprinkler head in the outfield at the Mets spring training complex. Tebow said the incident occurred Monday or Tuesday.

“I’m trying to be smart about it and keep [the ankle] taped,” Tebow said after workouts Sunday morning.