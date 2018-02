(Fox News) President Trump on Friday announced what he called the “heaviest”-ever set of sanctions on North Korea, targeting the regime’s shipping and trading companies as tensions flare anew with Pyongyang.

The president mentioned the plan during the very end of a lengthy and freewheeling address to the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington.

“We imposed today the heaviest sanctions ever imposed on a country before,” Trump said. “Hopefully, something positive can happen.”