(MEDIAITE) — During a roundtable on immigration this afternoon, President Trump said if Republicans and Democrats can’t get a deal done on immigration, he would “love to see a shutdown.”

When discussing the issue of MS-13 gang members getting into the United States, Trump said that “if we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown.”

“We’ll do a shutdown,” the president continued. “And it’s worth it for our country. I’d love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this stuff taken care of. So we have to strengthen our borders, not by a little, by a lot.”