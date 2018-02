(South China Morning Post) Winter Olympics security guards had to throw US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un out of the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

At least, that’s how it looked – but the pair were in fact impersonators who had made their way into the stands for the ceremony before swiftly being shown out by security staff.

“We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we’re being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair,” the Kim impersonator said. “Doesn’t everyone want peace?”