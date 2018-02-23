Trump threatens to yank immigration enforcement from California

(CNBC) President Donald Trump angrily said Thursday that he is considering withdrawing immigration and border control enforcement agencies from California because of what he called the state’s “protection of horrible criminals.”

Trump said crime would explode in California if he took such an action — and predicted that the Golden State would be “begging” for the return of federal immigration authorities within two months.

CNBC has reached out to the office of California Gov. Jerry Brown for comment on Trump’s threats. In his state of the state address late last month, Brown issued a strong rebuke to Trump’s previous threats over how California deals with immigration.