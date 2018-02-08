Trump's stunner! Beats Obama in approval

You’ve been hearing the steady drumbeat from establishment media: President Trump lost the popular vote and he’s even more unpopular now.

A poll released Thursday indicates otherwise, though, with 48 percent of likely voters approving of his performance amid undiminished media opposition.

And that figure, believe it or not, tops voters’ approval of Obama, a media darling, at the same point in his presidency

The Rasmussen survey, the organization’s daily Presidential Tracking Poll, also found 34 percent strongly approve of the way Trump is performing and 43 percent strongly disapprove.

Among the looming issues that could impact Trump’s approval, Rasmussen said, are the vote on a two-year budget deal and the Democrats’ rebuttal memo to the majority House Intelligence Committee memo alleging that permission to spy on the Trump campaign would not have been obtained without the infamous anti-Trump “dossier” funded by the Democratic Party.

“Most voters are now unwilling to give the FBI a pass when it comes to playing politics in the 2016 election. But while 42 percent of Likely U.S. Voters say Russia is more likely than the FBI to have meddled in that presidential race, 34 percent now think the FBI is the likelier culprit,” Rasmussen said.

“Even before last Friday’s release of the House Intelligence Committee Republican memo, 49 percent said a special prosecutor is needed to see if the FBI has been playing politics,” the report said.

Jim Hoft at the Gateway Pundit pointed out that on Feb. 7, 2010, Obama had an approval rating of 44 percent of likely voters while 56 percent of disapproved.

The Trump campaign organization immediately tweeted the comparison.

“President Trump has a stronger approval rating (48%) today than President Barack Obama (44%) did in 2010 on this same day,” their statement said. “But we bet you won’t hear it from the media.”