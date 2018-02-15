U.N. aid workers carried out 60,000 rapes in a decade

(Christian Today) UN staff have carried out thousands of rapes all around the world, a former official claimed on Tuesday.

Andrew MacLeod, who was chief of operations at the UN’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre, warned that ‘predatory’ abusers used aid jobs to prey on vulnerable girls. The claim was made in a dossier passed to the former secretary for international development Priti Patel last year, according to The Sun newspaper.

He estimated 60,000 rapes had been carried out by UN staff in the past decade, with 3,300 paedophiles working in the organisation and its agencies. He added there is an ‘endemic’ of cover-ups with those trying to blow the whistle getting fired.