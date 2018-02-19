Ultra-processed foods may cause cancer

(THE TRIBUNE) — Consumption of ultra-processed foods can increase a person’s cancer risk, a new research published in the latest issue of The British Medical Journal has concluded.

Titled, “Consumption of ultra-processed foods and cancer risk”, the research reached 1,04,980 participants aged at least 18 years and found that a 10% increase in the proportion of ultra-processed foods in the diet was associated with a significant increase of greater than 10% in risks of overall and breast cancer.

The researchers have said further studies are critical to better understand the relative effect of the various dimensions of processing —nutritional composition, food additives, contact materials, and neo-formed contaminants — in their association with cancer risk.