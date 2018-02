(BBC News) Google has made it more difficult for people to save pictures from its image search product, as part of a “peace deal” with photo library Getty Images.

In 2017, Getty Images complained to the European Commission, accusing Google of anti-competitive practices.

Google said it had removed some features from image search, including the “view image” button.

Getty Images said it was a “significant milestone” but critics said the move was “a step backwards”.