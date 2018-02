(CBS) — For the second day, a computer virus has disrupted or slowed systems at the City of Dallas.

Users looking to access online library searches, or pay tickets online were greeted with a frustrating message: technical difficulties.

“There is not a safe that hasn’t been cracked,” says Keith Barthold, CEO of DKB Innovative with a wry laugh. Not exactly comforting words. But, the warning from the local cybersecurity expert is at least timely.