What the FISA court has to do with prepping

I’m taking the week off from prepping per se, because there’s something that’s more immediately important to cover.

I’m sure, just like me, you’ve been watching with amazement the goings-on last week in Washington. If you haven’t, then shame on you. Because, without any hyperbole, the information and accusations coming out of the House Intelligence Committee may well portend the greatest political scandal in the history of the United States.

But there’s something about all this obvious and long-term lawbreaking by the high-ranking federal government employees that still seems to be missing. Sure, we have heavy hitters at the Justice Department and the FBI conspiring (apparently with the Clinton campaign) to fix a presidential election; and, failing that, to interfere with the new president’s ability to perform his constitutional duties. The Nunes memo, as it’s being called, clearly states that key personnel in the FBI and Justice Department used unsubstantiated Democratic National Committee opposition research, specifically the “Steele dossier,” to obtain a warrant from the FISA court to illegally spy upon members of the Trump campaign. There really isn’t any way around that fact, although the Democrats and the Deep State keep trying.

And the word on the street and from the various talking heads in media is this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Is prepping the right thing for to do for Christians? Or should we just be trusting in the Lord? Learn about that balance in “Be Thou Prepared” by Carl Gallups – “Equipping the Church for Persecution and Times of Trouble.”

So what’s missing? The evidence of malfeasance by the Justice Department, the FBI, the DNC and the Clinton campaign seems pretty overwhelming. But there’s another governmental body that appears to be getting a free pass. Talking head after talking head, congressional members and senators alike, and the pontification class from Limbaugh to Hannity all say that the FBI hoodwinked the FISA court by presenting the Steele dossier as legitimate and vetted intelligence. Yes, the poor righteous-but-anonymous judges who preside over the FISA court were “tricked” into issuing a warrant to spy on an American citizen by the lying leadership of the Justice Department. There’s only one thing wrong with that scenario: The court’s previous record and the timeline.

On Oct. 22, 2016, the FBI made an application to the FISA court for a warrant to spy on Carter Page, a volunteer advisor with then-candidate Trump’s election team. As the Nunes memo states, the Steele dossier played an important part in getting the FISA court to issue that warrant. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe even told the Intel Committee that without the dossier, the FBI wouldn’t have tried to get that warrant. Well and good, after all; it isn’t easy to get a FISA warrant to spy on American citizens. (That’s sarcasm, by the way.) Since the court’s inception in 1978, a full 0.03 percent of the 18,000+ requests have been denied. There’s an old saying in the legal profession that a reasonably good prosecutor can get an indictment on a ham sandwich. With the FISA court, apparently all you need is the mayo.

But let’s say that on Oct. 22, 2016, a FISA court judge accepted the FBI’s contention that the Steele dossier was of sufficient credibility to allow the issuance of a warrant to spy on a major party’s presidential campaign office. Here’s the problem. On Jan. 10, 2017, the failing Internet news source BuzzFeed published the entire Steele dossier. It did so with a claim of “the public’s right to know,” despite the fact that a number of other leftist news agencies also had copies of the dossier shopped out to them by Fusion GPS and Steele, but wouldn’t touch its publication with a 10-foot pole because it was a self-evident pile of manure.

Now one of the things you may not know is that a FISA warrant is only valid for 90 days. After that, the federal agency which was granted the original warrant must return to the court and request that it be renewed. That first renewal must have occurred around Jan. 22, 2017, almost two weeks after the publication of the already-discredited Steele dossier. A further renewal occurred on or around April 22 of 2017, and the final renewal was approved on or around July 22 of 2017.

So here’s my question: Do they keep those 11 FISA judges in a box somewhere? Does this anonymous band of rotating judges ever read the news or listen to the radio? Do they have any clerks who do keep up on the news? Did one or more of the FISA judges ever realize they were being played for saps?

Check out some options in the WND Superstore preparedness department. New products of all kinds being added regularly for all your prepper needs – from informational books, movies to shovels, water purifiers, and food from soup to nuts!

For nearly a full year, the Steele dossier was out there and it was common knowledge that the entire thing was cobbled together by a double-dipping opportunist who admitted to a visceral hatred of Donald Trump. Yet the FISA court allowed a warrant to spy on American citizens to be renewed three times, based primarily on an unsubstantiated and salacious piece of oppo research.

Look, this one example of federal malfeasance is bad enough for heads to roll. But it’s just a single pothole in the United Government super highway. There’s still a lot more to come: Uranium One, missing emails, wiped servers, destroyed hard drives, Seth Rich, a stolen primary, a meeting on the tarmac, an exoneration written before an investigation, and a whole host of other mysteries that demand answers. And who will provide us with those answers? It’s hard to say, because the very investigators who swore sacred oaths to defend us against these kinds of traitorous actions are now being proven to be the ones behind them.

I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out, but one thing I know for sure is there is something seriously wrong with the FISA court system, aside of course from the fact that it’s completely unconstitutional. And having a bunch of leaders on the supposed right who can pitch a fit any given day about the loony jurists on the 9th Circus Court, still providing cover for the 11 anonymous judges of the FISA court, is worrisome to say the least – especially because there appears to be no one with the authority to provide any real oversight on that Star Chamber court.

I suspect things will come to a head very quickly. Cornered rats fight the hardest. So although I started out saying I was taking the week off from prepping advice, I’m revising that statement.

Get prepared. The house of cards is teetering. Don’t get buried if it all comes down.