What will stop the massacres

Dear Mr. Farah:

I respectfully disagree that screening security will be inexpensive [“3 reasons Dems don’t want to stop school massacres”]. It will be anything but, and once pensions are figured in, it will be the gift that keeps on giving.

It’s already been reported how the TSA has become little more than eyewash after failing security audits. A growing security payroll is not a cure. More security screenings will only surrender our freedoms to a police state for very little in return. In fact, it will cost us in productivity. Security is a service and creates nothing.

Here’s what will stop massacres – and while it won’t cost a dime, it will cost us our sinful pride: An announcement by the president joined by top generals, the Supreme Court, congressmen, governors, state legislators, mayors and city councils publicly, in unison and without reservation calling this nation to a day of prayer, humiliation and fasting. To put an exclamation point on it, all non-essential services and businesses would close for the day. All churches will be asked to open their doors from dawn to dark and have pastors leading the initiative.

Only a return to God will stop the massacres.

David Strittmatter