(HealthLine) When faced with an armed attacker or a wild animal, fear can be a good thing.

Fear prompts an alert to immediate danger and primes the body to respond in a way that provides protection from that danger.

But as creative creatures, humans also have the ability to anticipate future threats.

These feelings may be triggered by the memory of a traumatic event or something in the environment, like a dark alley or the way someone is dressed.

Sometimes, though, alertness can grow out of control, morphing into anxiety or fear that outpaces the actual risk of danger.