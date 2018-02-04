Why Christians refuse to worship Earth

On Jan. 23, 2018, Science Daily published an article headlined “Survey results show Christians becoming less concerned about the environment.”

David Konisky, PhD of Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs, conducted the research. Scientific American, as well as many other national media outlets, covered the piece as well. Dr. Konisky analyzed 20 years of survey results from Gallup public opinion polls “in one of the first major studies of how attitudes about the environment by self-identified U.S. Christians have shifted over time.”

Dr. Konisky found that “environmentalism is not increasing, and there are signs it is actually in decline,” among Christians. The data, from 1990 through 2015, “indicates that Christians, compared to atheists, agnostics and individuals who do not affiliate with a religion, are less likely to prioritize environmental protection over economic growth, and they are more likely than others to believe global warming is exaggerated.” This is true.

He states accurately, “There is a historical divide in how Christians view their relationship to the planet,” which Dr. Konisky, as well as most environmentalists, fails to comprehend.

Christians understand that the ball of rock, water and dirt we live on is not divine, whereas many environmentalists embrace this misguided attitude, hence the phrase “Mother Earth.”

Christians understand that “Mother Earth,” is not more important than its inhabitants, and they embrace a responsibility of managing the planet’s resources to feed, house and take care of the 17 billion people who live on it, not vice versa.

Saving “Mother Earth,” has become the mantra of environmentalists who elevate it to a divine status and the people who live on it expendable, whereas Christians do not.

For many, the upcoming April 22 “Earth Day” celebrations have now turned into “Earth Week” at many universities and cities. It’s ironic that the Earth, which God created for us to extract resources we use to live (responsibly), is celebrated for an entire week, but it is politically incorrect to refer to our celebration of the birth of Christ, the one who made it.

A week for the dirt and rocks, but a day for God who created it.

Environmentalists just do not seem to grasp that the Earth was not created “in His image.” Man was (Genesis 1:27).

However, since 2009 there has been an international movement to establish “Mother Earth” status as equal to humans. On May 27, 2009, the United Nations released the document “The Earth Does Not Belong to Human Beings; Human Beings Belong to the Earth …”

The U.N. wants to provide the planet with an ombudsman whose job it is to hear nature’s complaints as voiced by activists and other groups including the state, essentially elevating the earth equal to man and given the same rights.

Elizabeth Mitchell M.D., posted the following on Answers in Genesis ministries concerning this issue: “The amazing thing to see is that a world which can scream that ‘God is dead’ or that ‘there is not God’ can redefine the ball of rock and water we live on as not only alive but divine.”

Stacie Byers makes two good points in an Answers in Genesis article on this issue: “First, the fate of the planet is, ultimately, not in the hands of mankind. While humans are responsible for caring for the earth (as per the “Dominion mandate” in Genesis 1:26-28), we are not in control of the earth. Rather it belongs to the Creator Himself (Psalm 24:1), who has made us His earthly stewards.

“Second, the fate of the living planet is not the most important issue facing mankind. Ultimately, this decaying system will be replaced with a new heavens and earth anyway (Romans 8:20-22 , 2 Peter 3:13 , Revelation 21:1 , Hebrews 1:10-12). Rather, the most important issue facing mankind is this: Will the individual choose to acknowledge his Creator and be reconciled to Him?”

Environmentalists, on the other hand, would like us to reconcile to “Mother Earth” and become one with it. So, of course, there is a major divide in attitudes about the environment.

So, yes, Dr. Konisky, a well-informed Christian will not embrace your Earth idol. We already have a God who created the one you worship.

Through appropriate stewardship, growing technology and rejection of all the junk science environmentalists attempt to use to inhibit the economic development to feed and house the masses, we will continue to oppose your false theology – regardless of how many times Al Gore would like to lecture us on this issue using his fabricated science to do so.

There is a myriad of evidence indicating the environmental concerns you embrace are not based on science but an ideology.