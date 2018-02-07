Why FBI needs top-down shakeup to survive FISA scandal

The controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, originally approved by Congress to fight terrorism, was misused to conduct a domestic partisan political witch hunt to the benefit of one U.S. presidential candidate over another, conclude dozens of sources from the FBI, Justice Department and other intelligence agencies.

The recently released memo by the Republicans on the House Intelligence committee concludes the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign used an opposition-research company to create a scandalously unsubstantiated and unverified dossier, with the help of Russian operatives, to allege Donald Trump’s campaign was colluding with Russia to win the election.

There is simply no other way to explain the way the U.S. justice system broke down so badly, the sources say.

The effort could never have survived even a month of public scrutiny, these dozens of sources concur, without the unbridled enthusiasm of the national media elite to stop Trump. If FISA is to survive, it will require a clean sweep of top officials at the FBI, Justice Department and other intelligence agencies, all of whom played a role in perpetuating the scandal for nearly two years.

While the media establishment portrayed the release of the memo spearheaded by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes as a “constitutional crisis,” the real crisis had taken place long before – the launch of the FBI investigation and the subsequent one headed by Robert Mueller, the sources contend.

That crisis needs to be addressed with a clean sweep of all officials involved from the genesis of the pursuit of the FISA warrant to spy on a presidential campaign initiated at the highest levels by its political opponents.

The “Russian dossier” was the creation of Fusion GPS, an opposition research group comprised of former journalists and former British spy Christopher Steele. It was created for the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign with one objective – to discredit Trump as a presidential candidate. Later, it was admittedly used by those involved as “a backup plan” in case he won the election.

Using the highly suspect document, high-ranking FBI and Department of Justice officials appointed by the Barack Obama administration obtained a FISA warrant to employ otherwise illegal surveillance on the Trump campaign. This spying would last for a year – even though the law requires periodic reviews of intelligence gathered to justify continuation.

Again, it is worth remembering that the FISA courts were set up to stop foreign terrorists, not investigate domestic political campaigns. It’s also worth noting that Obama’s Justice Department had already opened a counter-intelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. It lasted for months and apparently produced no evidence of any crimes.

