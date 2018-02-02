Why is Mexico's government so unstable?

Cortés conquered the Aztecs in 1521, and for the next 300 years, New Spain, which included Latin America and parts of North and South America, was ruled by Catholic Spain.

In 1808, Napoleon, who was a secular leader, invaded Catholic Spain and put his brother Joseph Bonaparte on the Spanish throne. Many in Catholic New Spain questioned their allegiance to this secular French king on the Spanish throne.

Simon Bolivar led a revolution against Spain, which led to the independence of:

Venezuela

Colombia (which included Panama)

Ecuador

Peru

Bolivia

northern Peru

western Guyana

northwest Brazil

In Mexico, in the year 1810, a priest named Miguel Hidalgo gave a speech, “The Cry of Dolores,” in protest of Napoleon holding captive Spain’s King Fernando VII. Hidalgo put the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe on a banner and rallied 90,000 poor peasant farmers to revolt against the Spanish Viceroy.

Hidalgo’s troops inscribed slogans on their flags: “Long live religion! Long live our most Holy Mother of Guadalupe! Long live America and death to bad government!”

Hidalgo was captured and executed. He is considered the Father of the Nation of Mexico as the movement he began eventually led to Mexico’s independence.

From 1821 to 1857, fifty different governments ruled Mexico. Revolts and revolutions in Mexico usually began with class-warfare, where the poor were organized to overthrow the rich, but ended up with the revolutionary leaders themselves grabbing power-and becoming dictators.

Agustín de Iturbide first fought for Spain against Hidalgo, but then switched to fight against Spain. Iturbide made himself Emperor of Mexico, placing the crown on his own head in 1822. Antonio López de Santa Anna, Vicente Guerrero and others conspired against him and he fled to Britain. Upon his return Iturbide was executed.

Mexico was then ruled by a Supreme Executive Power, followed in 1824 by its first president, Guadalupe Victoria, who was the only president to complete his full term in more than 30 years of an independent Mexico. Manuel Gómez Pedraza won the second election, but Vicente Guerrero and Antonio López de Santa Anna staged a coup d’état, bombarding the palace.

Vicente Guerrero became President in 1829, but was deposed and executed by his Vice President Bustamante. Vice President Bustamante was deposed twice and exiled to Europe.

Between 1833 and 1855, the Mexican presidency changed hands at least 36 times, with Antonio López de Santa Anna ruling 11 of those.

Antonio López de Santa Anna, styling himself after Napoleon, laid aside Mexico’s Constitution in 1835, dissolved the Congress, and declared himself dictator. Santa Anna had previously told the U.S. Minister to Mexico, Joel R. Poinsett, 1824: “I threw up my cap for liberty with great ardor…but very soon found the folly of it. A hundred years to come my people will not be fit for liberty. They do not know what it is, unenlightened as they are. … A despotism is the proper government for them.”

After Mexico finally won its independence from Spain, Sept. 27 1821, others areas of Latin America declared themselves to be independent from both Spain and Mexico, becoming the nations of:

Guatemala

El Salvador

Costa Rica

Honduras

Nicaragua

The dictator Santa Anna wanted to crush similar sentiments in Texas. Major events included:

Battle of Velasco, Jun. 26, 1832

Battle of Gonzales, Oct. 2, 1835

Battle of Goliad, Oct. 9, 1835

Battle of Concepcion, Oct. 28, 1835

Siege of Béxar ends, Dec. 11, 1835

Battle of the Alamo, Feb. 23-Mar. 6, 1836

Texas Declaration of Independence, Mar. 2, 1836

Goliad Massacre, Mar. 27, 1836

Battle of San Jacinto, Apr. 21, 1836

In 1845, the Texas became the 28th U.S. state.

The Mexican-American War began in April 25, 1846 and ended Feb. 2, 1848 with the Treaty of Guadalupe (more below).

Santa Anna consolidated power to ensure his continued rule, but this led to resistance led by Benito Juarez. In 1853, Benito Juarez fled in exile to New Orleans and worked in a cigar factory. In 1854, Benito Juarez plotted the Revolution of Ayutla to oust Santa Anna from being dictator, forcing him to resign in 1855. This resulted in a power vacuum, and the Church was caught in the middle.

Beginning in 1521, the Church in Mexico acted as a conscience influencing the elite to be considerate of the poor. The Church, though, did not actively attempt to change the political structure and, as a result, was blamed by political revolutionaries for somehow helping to perpetuate the status quo of inequality. In 1856, a War of Reform broke out against the Church, ending with significant limitations placed upon it.

After political maneuvering, Benito Juarez became President in 1858. As a Free Mason, Benito Juarez founded the Rito Nacional Mexicano lodge. Benito Juarez stopped Mexico’s repayment of loans borrowed from Spain, Britain and France, thus instigating European intervention. In 1861, a delegation of Mexican leaders traveled to Europe and asked Maximillian I, the younger brother of the Austro-Hungarian Emperor Franz Joseph I, to come to Mexico to restore order.

Meanwhile, in order to get repayment of debts, the French forces of Napoleon III invaded Mexico, suffering a minor unexpected setback at the Battle of Puebla on May 5 – Cinco de Mayo – 1862. The French recovered and took control of Mexico. Maximillian I agreed to rule Mexico, arriving with the Pope’s blessing in 1864, being greeted by an enthusiastic reception. Maximillian proceeded to enact many civil reforms to help the poor.

The United States government, though, did not want any European powers intervening in the western hemisphere. This was called the Monroe Doctrine. After America’s Civil War ended, the United States pressured Napoleon III to abandon support of Maximillian, which he did by withdrawing all French troops from Mexico. The U.S. then began to secretly supply guns, in a clandestine “Fast and Furious” style operation to arm Mexican gangs to cause domestic violence and insurrection.

Maximilian was captured, and despite pleas from European leaders, Benito Juárez had him shot on June 19, 1867. Following the example of previous Mexican leaders, Benito Juarez continued the practice of consolidating power to ensure his re-election. This let to a revolt led by Porfirio Diaz in 1871. Juarez put down the revolt, but died of a heart attack and was succeeded by Lerdo de Tejada.

Lerdo de Tejada was overthrown by Porfirio Diaz. Porfirio Diaz was president for most of 1876 to 1911. Following the example of previous Mexican leaders, Porfirio Diaz continued the practice of consolidating power to ensure his re-elections. This let to a revolt led by Francisco Madero in 1911.

In the next decade of fighting, millions died as the secular Mexican government attempted to crush the church and silence political dissent. Francisco Madero was murdered in a coup d’etat in 1913 by Victoriano Huerta, which started a civil war. Pancho Villa, Emiliano Zapata and Álvaro Obregón forced Victoriano Huerta to resign.

In 1914, Hollywood sent a crew to film Pancho Villa as he fought from Durango to Mexico City. President Woodrow Wilson at first backed Pancho Villa, but then switched to backing Venustiano Carranza, as Wilson wanted Mexican oil for fighting Germany during World War I. Wilson reportedly had General Pershing leave railroad cars of arms and ammunition along the border. Guards looked the other way while Carranza’s fighters emptied them.

Venustiano Carranza took control but was soon assassinated in 1920. He was succeeded by Adolfo de la Huerta, who was then succeeded by the revolutionary Álvaro Obregón. Obregón reportedly ordered the death of every rebel officer, including Pancho Villa. Adolfo de la Huerta started a revolt against Álvaro Obregón, but it was crushed.

In 1924, Obregón was succeeded by the aggressively anti-christian freemason, Plutarco Elías Calles, who violently closed and confiscated churches, schools, convents, hospitals, seminaries, missions and monasteries. Calles imposed radical atheist “Calles Laws” which made it illegal for clerical garb to be worn outside a church, imposed a five-year prison sentence on pastors who criticized the government, and limited the number of clergy per state.

As portrayed in the movie “For Greater Glory: Viva Crista Rey” (2012), priests, ministers, and faithful laity were harassed, arrested and even murdered. Catholic women and girls were assaulted and raped. This resulted in the Cristero War, 1926-29, where over 90,000 were killed. Obregón was again elected in 1928, but was soon assassinated. Calles again assumed power, being nicknamed “Grand Turk” and “Jefe Máximo” (political chieftain). Promoting revolutionary socialism, Calles had Mexico host the Soviet Union’s first embassy in any country. Calles started Mexico’s PNR party, the predecessor to the PRI party.

President Portes Gil agreed not to enforce the “Calles Laws” but left them on the books. In 1936, President Lázaro Cárdenas deported Calles and repealed the “Calles Laws,” thereby restoring some semblance of freedom of religion.

President Millard Fillmore had commented on Dec. 6, 1852, on why revolutions in other countries had different outcomes than the American Revolution: “Our own free institutions were not the offspring of our Revolution. They existed before. They were planted in the free charters of self-government under which the English colonies grew up, and our Revolution only freed us from the dominion of a foreign power whose government was at variance with those institutions. … (Other) nations have had no such training for self-government, and every effort to establish it by bloody revolutions has been, and must without that preparation continue to be, a failure. … Liberty unregulated by law degenerates into anarchy, which soon becomes the most horrid of all despotisms. … We owe these blessings, under Heaven, to the happy Constitution and government which were bequeathed to us by our fathers, and which it is our sacred duty to transmit in all their integrity to our children.”

Californian Ronald Reagan stated of America in 1961: “In this country of ours, took place the greatest revolution that has ever taken place in world’s history. The only true revolution. Every other revolution simply exchanged one set of rulers for another.”

This topic is discussed in detail in the book “Who is the King in America? – And Who are the Counselors to the King?: An Overview of 6,000 Years of History & Why America is Unique.”

But back to 1848 …

When the Mexican-American War ended on Feb. 2, 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo was signed at the altar of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Villa Hidalgo, in present day Mexico City. For $15 million dollars, coincidentally the same amount paid to France for the Louisiana Purchase, the United States purchased from Mexico 525,000 square miles – the third largest land purchase in history.

The largest land purchase was the Louisiana Purchase of 828,000 square miles from France, and the second largest land purchase was the 586,412 square miles of Alaska from Russia after it lost the Crimean War to Britain.

The land acquired by the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo became the U.S. states of:

California

Nevada

Utah

and parts of:

Arizona

Texas

Kansas

Oklahoma

New Mexico

Colorado

Wyoming

The Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo began: “In the Name of Almighty God – the United States and the United Mexican States animated by a sincere desire to put an end to the calamities of the war … have, under the protection of Almighty God, the Author of Peace, arranged, agreed upon, and signed the following Treaty of Peace. …”

In contrast to Mexico’s many secular governments, the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo guaranteed: “If … God forbid … war should unhappily break out … they … solemnly pledge … the following rules. … All churches, hospitals, schools, colleges, libraries, and other establishments for charitable and beneficent purposes, shall be respected, and all persons connected with the same protected in the discharge of their duties, and the pursuit of their vocations. … Done at the city of Guadalupe Hidalgo, the 2nd day of February, in the year of the Lord one thousand eight hundred and forty-eight.”

Since the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo, there developed a stark contrast in the health, safety and economic status of the land north of the border and the land south of the border. This is most obvious when comparing border cities:

San Diego – Tiajuana

El Paso – Juárez

Laredo – Nuevo Laredo

Brownsville – Matamoros

McAllen – Reynosa

During the same period of time that Mexico has had several dozen different governments, the United States, other than the period of the Civil War, has had only one. As both sides of the border have similar climate, geography, plants, and in many cases a similar cultural-racial makeup, reasons for the disparity must lie deeper.

Discover more of Bill Federer’s eye-opening books and videos in the WND Superstore!

The Mexican population has also been subjected to foreign entanglements. GATT and NAFTA treaties led to a devaluing of the Mexican currency which favored multi-national corporations and globalist financial interests at the expense of bankrupting small Mexican farmers and displacing rural populations.

On June 27, 2012, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress for his role in supplying guns to Mexican drug gangs through a program called “Fast and Furious.” It was later discovered that some of these guns were used to kill Americans. Holder later resigned.

Increasing concern is developing over Muslim infiltration of these drug gangs. Growing numbers of those entering America across the southern border are OTMs (Other Than Mexicans). Many come from Islamic countries such as:

Afghanistan

Iran

Iraq

Egypt

Pakistan

Yemen

Qatar

Algeria

Somalia

Malaysia

Libya

Eritrea

Indonesia

Lebanon

Among the political differences north and south of the border is America’s view of the purpose of government. The Declaration of Independence explained that government was not to dominate, but to secure to each person their Creator-given rights: “All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights. … That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men.”

America’s impartial system of rule of law was meant to guarantee there would never be rule by the whims and caprices of a dictator.

President Ronald Reagan, who had been California’s 33rd governor, stated in 1983: “Of the many influences that have shaped the United States of America into a distinctive nation and people, none may be said to be more fundamental and enduring than the Bible. … The Bible and its teaching helped form the basis for the founding fathers’ abiding belief in the inalienable rights of the individual, rights which they found implicit in the Bible’s teachings of the inherent worth and dignity of each individual.”

Brought to you by AmericanMinute.com.

Discover more of Bill Federer’s eye-opening books and videos in the WND Superstore!

<!–- COLUMNIST SIGN UP START –>

<!– FORM CONTENT START –> Receive Bill Federer's American Minutes in your email BONUS: By signing up for these alerts, you will also be signed up for news and special offers from WND via email. Name * First Last

Email * Where we will email your daily updates

Postal code * A valid zip code or postal code is required

<!–- COLUMNIST SIGN UP END –>